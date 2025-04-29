Reading Royals and Philadelphia Flyers Extend Affiliation Agreement

April 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals and the Philadelphia Flyers announced a multi-year affiliation agreement that will see Reading continue to serve as the ECHL affiliate of the Flyers. The affiliation agreement runs through the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons with an option for a third season (2027-28).

This new agreement is an extension of the original affiliation agreement made in 2014, with four prior extensions made since then (2016, 2019, 2021, 2022). The Flyers, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) and Royals form the closest geographical chain of affiliates in professional hockey. Santander Arena is 39 miles southwest of Lehigh Valley's PPL Center and 67 miles northwest of Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. Meanwhile, the Phantoms play 70 miles north of Wells Fargo Center.

"We're excited to continue our affiliation agreement with the Flyers and Phantoms for the foreseeable future," said David Farrar, Team President of the Reading Royals. "Since the Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA) took over ownership of the Royals, we feel the relationship has been valuable to all parties involved. We're all excited for the upcoming season and look forward to watching future Flyers take the ice at the Santander Arena."

"The affiliation relationship with the Flyers and Phantoms has been a great asset to our players and team," said Jason Binkley, Head Coach & General Manager of the Reading Royals. "We look forward to developing more players with the Flyers while achieving the ultimate goal of bringing the Kelly Cup back to Reading."

"We are very happy to extend this affiliation with Reading," said Daniel Briere, Flyers General Manager. "The Royals are a first-class organization and I've seen how beneficial this relationship is to the development of players on both the Phantoms and the Flyers, especially this season with Jacob Gaucher making his NHL debut and playing a pivotal role in Lehigh Valley."

Gaucher, 24, became the 38th player in franchise history to reach the National Hockey League after playing for Reading when he debuted with the Flyers on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025 against Colorado. Gaucher is one of five players to make their NHL debut with Philadelphia after playing in Reading in the affiliation's tenure (Tyrell Goulbourne, Hayden Hodgson, Felix Sandström, Max Willman).

The Royals have a proud history of affiliations with NHL franchises that has included stints with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. The renewed agreement between the Flyers and Royals extends the longest tenure Reading has had as an NHL team's affiliate at 12 years with the option for a 13th.

The Flyers were founded in 1967 and were one of the six expansion franchises introduced in addition to the Original Six in the NHL. They've won two Stanley Cup titles in 1974 and 1975 and 16 division titles. Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO Dan Hilferty leads the franchise while President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones and General Manager Daniel Briere direct its on-ice talent.

The Royals were purchased by the Berks County Convention Center Authority in 2019, paving the way for the Royals to bring competitive professional hockey to Berks County for years to come. The 2025-26 season will be the Royals 24th season in Reading after the franchise was relocated from Columbus as the Columbus Chill ahead of the 2001-02 season. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013 and are five-time division champions.

