Knight Monsters Reveal Second Round Playoff Schedule

April 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - Tahoe took care of business against Wichita in a round one sweep, and now they look forward to round two.

Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season, the Knight Monsters, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, have announced the schedule for round two of the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs against the Kansas City Mavericks.

The series will begin in KC at the Cable Dahmer Arena for two games on May 4th and 5th, before heading to the Tahoe Blue Event center for the next three games (game five if necessary).

If games six and seven are required, they will be in KC on May 13 and 14. The full playoff schedule is below:

Sunday, May 4 at KC- 2:05 PM PT

Monday, May 5 at KC- 5:05 PM PT

Thursday, May 8 at Tahoe- 7:00 PM PT

Friday, May 9 at Tahoe- 7:00 PM PT

Sunday, May 11 at Tahoe- 3:00 PM PT (If Necessary)

Tuesday, May 13 at KC- 5:05 PM PT (If Necessary)

Wednesday, May 14 at KC- 5:05 PM PT (If Necessary)

The Knight Monsters are embarking on their quest for the Kelly Cup in their inaugural season, and you can be there to experience all the action. Tickets for the second round are on sale at https://knightmonstershockey.com/playoffs, presented by Thermal Technology.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.