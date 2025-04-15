Komets Release Playoff Roster

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced their post-season roster for the upcoming Kelly Cup playoffs. Games one and two of the best-of-seven opening-round series versus Iowa will be this Friday and Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

#2 Fort Wayne Komets (41-22-7-2) vs. #3 Iowa Heartlanders (36-25-7-4)

Kelly Cup Playoff - Round #1 schedule (best-of-seven)

Game 1 Friday, April 18 7:30 p.m. @ Fort Wayne

Game 2 Saturday, April 19 7:30 p.m. @ Fort Wayne

Game 3 Monday, April 21 @ Iowa 8:00 p.m.

Game 4 Tuesday, April 22 @ Iowa 8:00 p.m.

Game 5 Thursday, April 24 @ Iowa 8:00 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6 Sunday, April 27 5:00 p.m. @ Fort Wayne (if necessary)

Game 7 Tuesday, April 29 7:30 p.m. @ Fort Wayne (if necessary)

Tickets for all playoff home games are available at the Coliseum ticket office and Komets.com.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list.

Komet playoff roster

Goaltenders: Connor Ungar, Brett Brochu

Defenseman: Owen Gallatin, Noah Ganske, Matt Murphy, Dustyn McFaul, Harrison Rees,Tyler Inamoto

Forwards: Josh Groll, Anthony Petruzzelli, Jack Gorniak, Zach Jordan, Brannon McManus, Jack Dugan, Odeen Tufto, Kirill Tyutyayev, Blake Murray, Alex Aleardi, James Stefan, Nolan Volcan

Playoff eligible: D Connor Cocoran, D Darren Brady, D Kyle Mayhew, F Yannick Turcotte, F Alex Swetlikoff, F Ethan Keppen, G Nathan Day

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

ECHL Stories from April 15, 2025

