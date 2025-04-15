Stingrays Will Open 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs against Solar Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - For the 29th time in the South Carolina Stingrays' 32 seasons of existence, the Stingrays are competing in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Neal Brothers.

A RECORD-BREAKING SEASON UNDER HEAD COACH JARED NIGHTINGALE

It has been a record-setting regular season for the Stingrays. Under the leadership of first-year Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jared Nightingale, the 2024-25 Stingrays have set franchise single-season records for points (109), wins (52), and home wins (29) and captured the Brabham Cup for the second time in franchise history for finishing with the best regular season record in the entire ECHL.

The last time the Stingrays won the Brabham Cup was in 1996-97, and in that year, the Stingrays became the first team in ECHL history to win both the Brabham Cup and the Kelly Cup in the same season. Only two other ECHL teams have accomplished this feat since then. The Cincinnati Cyclones did it in 2007-08, and the Alaska Aces (now the Maine Mariners) captured both trophies in 2005-06, 2010-11, and 2013-14.

The Stingrays have finished the regular season as the number-one seed in the ECHL's South Division for the eighth time in franchise history and the second time in the last three years.

THE QUEST 4 KELLY

Each round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs is a best-of-seven series, and the tournament has four rounds. Fans can view the full Kelly Cup Playoffs bracket here.

The Stingrays quest for a fourth Kelly Cup Championship begins this Friday, April 18, when they face the fourth-seeded Orlando Solar Bears in Game 1 of the South Division Semifinal round at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 pm. Game 2 will be at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 19, at 6:05 pm. Limited tickets are available here.

The series will shift to Orlando for game three on Tuesday, April 22. Fans can view the full first-round schedule here.

LEGENDS RETURN FOR CEREMONIAL PUCK DROPS

Games one and two will feature special guests, as the Stingrays will welcome former captains and Kelly Cup Champions back to the North Charleston Coliseum each night to perform the ceremonial puck drop.

Game 1 - Brett Marietti

Brett Marietti will be in the house on Friday night at game one to drop the puck before the game. Marietti played a key role on South Carolina's 1997 and 2001 Kelly Cup Championship teams, notching 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 29 games over the course of those two championship runs. He is the all-time games played leader for the Stingrays, with 550 games played for South Carolina between 1994 and 2004. He is second among Stingrays players all-time in goals (194), assists (287), and points (481). Marietti is one of four Stingrays to have his jersey number retired. The team raised his number 24 to the rafters of the North Charleston Coliseum in 2003 following the conclusion of his playing career.

Game 2 - Trevor Johnson

Another Stingrays Hall of Famer, Trevor Johnson, will drop the puck before game two on Saturday. Johnson was a member of South Carolina's 2001 Kelly Cup Championship team and later served as the Stingrays' captain. Known for his physical presence on the ice, Johnson accumulated 1205 penalty minutes in 451 career ECHL games. He was inducted into the Stingrays Hall of Fame in 2014.

A PLAYOFF RIVALRY RENEWED: STINGRAYS VS. SOLAR BEARS

This year's matchup will mark the third time in ECHL history that South Carolina has faced Orlando in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Stingrays will look to avenge playoff series losses to the Solar Bears in the 2018 and 2019 postseasons. In the regular season, the Stingrays have a record of 72-39-15 against the Solar Bears all-time and went 5-2-1 in eight meetings against them in 2024-25. South Carolina has won their last two matchups against the Solar Bears, winning each time by a 5-1 score.

STINGRAYS STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (27)

Assists: Austin Magera (40)

Points: Josh Wilkins (58)

Plus/Minus: Jayden Lee (+36)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (173)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (10)

SOLAR BEARS STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Spencer Kersten (25)

Assists: Aaron Luchuk (35)

Points: Aaron Luchuk (59)

Plus/Minus: Spencer Kersten (+19)

Penalty Minutes: Kelly Bent (217)

Power Play Goals: Aaron Luchuk (8)

SPECIAL PROMOTIONS FOR GAMES 1 AND 2

The Stingrays will give rally towels to the first 1,500 fans to arrive at Friday and Saturday's games! Friday's game will also be a Frothy Friday, where fans can get $5 beers from Frothy Beard Brewing from when doors open at 6:00 pm until the end of the first intermission.

Playoff Tickets Are On Sale Now for Games 1 and 2! Grab your tickets to the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs at Ticketmaster.

