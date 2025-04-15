Lions de Trois-Rivières Reveal Playoff Roster

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have revealed their roster for the Kelly Cup playoffs, with the Lions slated to begin play on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions roster is as follows:

Forwards: Nicolas Guay - Isaac Dufort - Tyler Hylland - Alex Beaucage - Xavier Cormier - Israel Mianscum - Andrew Coxhead - Morgan Adams-Moisan - Justin Ducharme - Tommy Cormier - Jakov Novak - Anthony Beauregard - Logan Nijhoff,

Defencemen: Wyatt Mcleod - Kirby Proctor - Jacob Paquette - Kyle Havlena - Chris Jandric - Emmett Serensits - Cory Thomas - Vincent Sévigny,

Goaltenders: Joe Vrbetic - Hunter Jones - Luke Cavallin.

The Lions will face off against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals in the North Division semifinals. Game 1 is on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron, and Game 2 is on Saturday night, also at Colisée Vidéotron.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.