Americans Weekly
April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, closed the regular season last weekend with back-to-back losses to the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans finished the regular season with a record of 16-45-8-3, eighth overall in the Mountain Division. This will be the second time in franchise history that the team missed the postseason due to a non-qualifying playoff record.
Last Week's Record: 0-3
Overall record: 16-45-8-3
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Tulsa 8 at Allen 1, Final
Friday, April 11th, 2025 Tulsa 7 at Allen 6, Final
Saturday, April 12th, 2025 Tulsa 7 at Allen 2, Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Date and Time: TBD
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (23) Mark Duarte
Assists - (34) Brayden Watts
Points - (53) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (15) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Mark Duarte
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Miko Matikka and Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (3) Mark Duarte and Brayden Watts
First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte
Overtime Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts
Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (88) Cole Fraser
Plus/Minus - (+2) Trevor LeDonne
Shots on Goal - (174) Mark Duarte
Points per game (0.78) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.896) Dylan Wells
Goals against average (3.80) *Dylan Wells
Goalie Wins - (7) *Dylan Wells and Luke Richardson
* In the American Hockey League
Americans Notables:
- Brayden Watts is the Americans scoring champion with 53 points.
- Mark Duarte led the team in goals this season with 23.
- Brayden Watts led the Americans with 34 assists.
- Rookie Trevor LeDonne was the Americans Plus/Minus leader at +2.
- Brayden Watts was the Americans Points Per Game leader at 0.78 points per game.
- Jared Westcott was the Americans Rookie Scoring Leader with 21 points.
- Spencer Asuchak led the Americans with seven Power Play Goals.
- Mark Duarte led the Americans in shots this season with 174
- Mark Duarte led the Americans with 2 Shorthanded Goals.
- Brayden Watts led the Americans with 15 power play assists.
- Ayden MacDonald had the only Americans Shootout Goal this season.
- Mark Duarte and Brayden Watts led the Americans with 3 Game Winning Goals each.
- Cole Fraser led Allen with 88 Penalty Minutes.
- The 16 wins by the Americans this season were the fewest in franchise history.
- The Americans were 13-1-3-1 when leading after two periods
- The Americans finished the season with a six-game losing streak.
- The Americans Power Play ranked 25th overall in the league at 16.4 % (38-for-232)
- The Americans were 13-36-8-1 when outshot by their opponent.
- Brayden Watts 10-game Road Point Streak was the second longest in the ECHL this season (12-15-24 to 1-25-25).
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans vs. the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 15, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 15 - ECHL
- Icemen Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Will Open 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs against Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Fort Wayne's Mayhew Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year - Fort Wayne Komets
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Hershey Recalls Seth Eisele - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fort Wayne's Mayhew Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year - ECHL
- Indy's Lemos Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster - Florida Everblades
- Admirals and Nailers Set to Battle in 2025 North Division Semifinals; Announce Playoff Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Announce 2024-25 Team Award Winners - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Release Playoff Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Walleye Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Heartlanders Prepare for Start of Central Division Semifinals Friday, Team's First-Ever Postseason Appearance - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Release 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Reading Royals
- Lions de Trois-Rivières Reveal Playoff Roster - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.