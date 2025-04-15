Americans Weekly

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, closed the regular season last weekend with back-to-back losses to the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans finished the regular season with a record of 16-45-8-3, eighth overall in the Mountain Division. This will be the second time in franchise history that the team missed the postseason due to a non-qualifying playoff record.

Last Week's Record: 0-3

Overall record: 16-45-8-3

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Tulsa 8 at Allen 1, Final

Friday, April 11th, 2025 Tulsa 7 at Allen 6, Final

Saturday, April 12th, 2025 Tulsa 7 at Allen 2, Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Date and Time: TBD

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (23) Mark Duarte

Assists - (34) Brayden Watts

Points - (53) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (15) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Mark Duarte

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Miko Matikka and Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (3) Mark Duarte and Brayden Watts

First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte

Overtime Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts

Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (88) Cole Fraser

Plus/Minus - (+2) Trevor LeDonne

Shots on Goal - (174) Mark Duarte

Points per game (0.78) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.896) Dylan Wells

Goals against average (3.80) *Dylan Wells

Goalie Wins - (7) *Dylan Wells and Luke Richardson

* In the American Hockey League

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts is the Americans scoring champion with 53 points.

- Mark Duarte led the team in goals this season with 23.

- Brayden Watts led the Americans with 34 assists.

- Rookie Trevor LeDonne was the Americans Plus/Minus leader at +2.

- Brayden Watts was the Americans Points Per Game leader at 0.78 points per game.

- Jared Westcott was the Americans Rookie Scoring Leader with 21 points.

- Spencer Asuchak led the Americans with seven Power Play Goals.

- Mark Duarte led the Americans in shots this season with 174

- Mark Duarte led the Americans with 2 Shorthanded Goals.

- Brayden Watts led the Americans with 15 power play assists.

- Ayden MacDonald had the only Americans Shootout Goal this season.

- Mark Duarte and Brayden Watts led the Americans with 3 Game Winning Goals each.

- Cole Fraser led Allen with 88 Penalty Minutes.

- The 16 wins by the Americans this season were the fewest in franchise history.

- The Americans were 13-1-3-1 when leading after two periods

- The Americans finished the season with a six-game losing streak.

- The Americans Power Play ranked 25th overall in the league at 16.4 % (38-for-232)

- The Americans were 13-36-8-1 when outshot by their opponent.

- Brayden Watts 10-game Road Point Streak was the second longest in the ECHL this season (12-15-24 to 1-25-25).

