Indy's Lemos Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Bryan Lemos of the Indy Fuel is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 7-13.

Lemos scored one goal and added six assists for seven points in four games last week.

The 28-year-old had an assist in a 5-1 win over Bloomington on Wednesday, tallied a goal and added a pair of assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to Kalamazoo on Friday, dished out an assist in a 6-4 loss to the K-Wings on Saturday and added a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Toledo on Sunday.

A native of East Providence, Rhode Island, Lemos ranked ninth in the ECHL this season with 49 assists while leading the Fuel with 57 points in 69 games.

Lemos has posted 251 points (80g-171a) in 394 career ECHL games with Indy and Kansas City while also seeing action in one American Hockey League game with Providence and nine games in the Elite Ice Hockey League with Guildford.

Prior to turning pro, Lemos recorded 25 points (8g-17a) in 90 career games at Providence College and 39 points (16g-23a) in 59 career games in the United States Hockey League with Youngstown and Waterloo.

On behalf of Bryan Lemos, a case of pucks will be donated to an Indy youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

