Admirals and Nailers Set to Battle in 2025 North Division Semifinals; Announce Playoff Roster

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, will be taking on the Wheeling Nailers in round one of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, which are set to begin on Wednesday night. On Tuesday afternoon, they announced the official playoff roster.

The Admirals and Nailers met two times during the regular season, with the clubs splitting the two contests. In the one Norfolk victory (January 4, 2025), the Admrials scored six first period goals in an eventual 9-3 victory.

Wheeling made the transition to the North division in October, while Norfolk moved from the South to the North in May 2022.

The Admirals have been led by Brady Fleurent all season long, who leads the team in goals (30), assists (46), and points (76), while also skating at a +26 rating. Norfolk made three big acquisitions at the trade deadline last month in Hank Crone, Bryce Brodzinski, and Colton Young. Thomas Milic was assigned by Manitoba back in January and has won 11 of his 18 appearances in-net.

The Nailers spent a good chunk of the season in first place in the North division. Over the last week, forwards Matty de St. Phalle, Gabe Klassen and Logan Pietila all were recalled by the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. For most the season, the Nailers have been led by the dynamic goaltending-duo of Taylor Gauthier and Sergei Murashov.

The first two games of the series will be played at Norfolk Scope on Wednesday and Thursday. The remaining games of the series will be played at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV. The playoff roster will be released later this week.

Below is the official schedule for 2024 North Division Semifinals (Norfolk vs Wheeling):

Wed. Apr. 16 - Game 1: @ Norfolk - 7:05 PM

Thu. Apr. 17 - Game 2: @ Norfolk - 7:05 PM

Wed. Apr. 23 - Game 3: @ Wheeling - 7:10 PM

Fri. Apr. 25 - Game 4: @ Wheeling - 7:10 PM

Sat. Apr. 26 - Game 5: @ Wheeling (if necessary) - 7:10 PM

Mon. Apr. 28 - Game 6: @ Wheeling (if necessary) - 7:10 PM

Tue. Apr. 29 - Game 7: @ Wheeling (if necessary) - 7:10 PM

-

Below is the official 2025 Playoff Roster for the Norfolk Admirals:

Goaltenders (2): Thomas Milic, Domenic DiVincentiis

Defensemen (7): Darick Louis-Jean, Carson Musser, Nathan Kelly, Connor Fedorek, Graham Sward, Josh McDougall, Ben Zloty

Forwards (15): Denis Smirnov, Filip Fornåå Svensson, Matt Crasa, Jack O'Leary, Sean Montgomery, Ryan Chyzowski, Justin Young, Bryce Brodzinski, Carson Golder, Brandon Osmundson, Colton Young, German Yavash, Hank Crone, Grant Hebert, Brady Fleurent

-

You can secure your tickets for Game's 1 and 2 at the Scope.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.