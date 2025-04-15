Stingrays Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the club's roster for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers.

Forwards (12): Austin Magera, Charlie Combs, Dean Loukus, Josh Wilkins, Kyler Kupka, Justin Nachbaur, Alexander Suzdalev, Micah Miller, Lynden Breen, Tyler Weiss, Erik Middendorf, Ryan Hofer

Defensemen (8): Romain Rodzinski, Jayden Lee, Reilly Webb, Jackson van de Leest, Jacob Graves, Jordan Klimek, Blake Thompson, Connor Moore

Goaltenders (2): Mitchell Gibson, Seth Eisele

The Stingrays open the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs this Friday, April 18th, at the North Charleston Coliseum for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinal round against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

