Walleye Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - The eleventh overall and ninth consecutive Toledo Walleye "Run for the Kelly Cup" hockey gets underway at the Huntington Center on Thursday, April 17, 2025, as the Indy Fuel return to the Huntington Center to begin the Central Division Semifinals.

Fourteen total forwards make the Kelly Cup playoff roster: Will Hillman, Sam Craggs, Cole Gallant, Billy Moskal, Brandon Hawkins, Tyler Spezia, Trenton Bliss, Conlan Keenan, Nolan Moyle, Brandon Kruse, Darian Pilon, Mitchell Lewandowski, and Colby Ambrosio, along with Carson Bantle, who currently with Grand Rapids.

Eight total defensemen make the roster: Jalen Smereck, Nick Andrews, Matt Anderson, Brendan Michaelian, Bobby Russell, Colin Swoyer, Jed Pietila, and Dylan Moulton.

The goaltenders are Jan Bednar, assigned from Grand Rapids, and Carter Gylander, assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit.

The active roster will consist of Hillman, Craggs, Gallant, Moskal, Bliss, Keenan, Moyle, Kruse, Pilon, Lewandowski, Ambrosio, Smereck, Andrews, Anderson, Michaelian, Swoyer, Pietila, Moulton, Bednar, and Gylander.

Hawkins, Spezia, and Russell will begin the playoffs on reserve, while Bantle is on the playoff eligible list.

