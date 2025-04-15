Royals Release 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs roster ahead of their first round North Division Semifinal series against the Trois-Rivières Lions.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list.

Royals Playoff Roster:

Forwards (13): Matt Brown, Nick Capone, Cameron Cook, Mitch Deelstra, Tyler Gratton, Ryan Leibold, Austin Master, Matt Miller, Yvan Mongo, Joseph Nardi, Mason Primeau, Shane Sellar, Jake Smith

Defensemen (8): Logan Britt, Robert Calisti, Nick Carabin, Gianfranco Cassaro, Emile Chouinard, Sam Sedley, Robbie Stucker, Connor Walters

Goaltenders (2): Keith Petruzzelli, Vinnie Purpura

-

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-6-2, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-9-2, 77 points)

GAME 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

GAME 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

GAME 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 5* - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 6* - Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

GAME 7* - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

*If necessary

