ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Orlando's Low fined, suspended

Orlando's Brayden Low has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #1039, Orlando at Jacksonville, on April 13.

Low is fined and suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a penalty for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation.

Low will miss Orlando's playoff game at South Carolina on April 18.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Bloomington's Denis fined, suspended

Bloomington's Lou-Félix Denis has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #1044, Bloomington at Fort Wayne, on April 13.

Denis is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 14:07 of the third period.

Denis will miss the next two games for which is on an ECHL active roster.

