Icemen Announce 2025 Playoff Roster

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's roster for the upcoming 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs that will begin this Friday and Saturday against the Florida Everblades:

The Icemen's playoff roster is as follows:

Goaltenders

Matt Vernon

Justen Close

Defensemen

Carter Allen

Lordanthony Grissom

Noah Laaouan

Connor Russell

Peter Tischke

Brayden Hislop

Cameron Supryka

Ivan Chukarov

Forwards

Logan Cockerill

Christopher Brown

Liam Coughlin

Chris Grando

Dalton Duhart

Derek Lodermeier

Ty Cheveldayoff

Bennett MacArthur

Justin McRae

Brody Crane

Davis Koch

Garrett Van Wyhe

Olivier Nadeau

Brendan Harris

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The following is the complete schedule for the Icemen's best-of-seven series is as follows:

GAME 1: Friday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 2: Saturday, April 19, 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 3: Wednesday, April 23, 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 4: Thursday, April 24, 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 5: Sunday, April 27, 3:00 p.m. ***

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 6: Tuesday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. ***

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 7: Wednesday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. ***

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

*** If Necessary

Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

Fans may also catch all Icemen game broadcasts online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV

WATCH PARTIES will also take place at Icebreakers Bar & Grill at the Community First Igloo!

