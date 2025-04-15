Heartlanders Announce Playoff Roster

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, have announced the team's 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs roster for the Heartlanders' first-ever playoff appearance.

The Heartlanders start the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a best-of-seven Central Division Semifinals matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets, which begins at Fort Wayne Apr. 18-19 with Game 1 and Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals. Click here for a list of watch party locations for games 1-2.

Home Playoff Tickets are now available for our first-round series against Fort Wayne! Be here for this historic moment as we play our FIRST HOME PLAYOFF GAME EVER on Mon., Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m. and visit iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs for tickets.

The Heartlanders host Fort Wayne in the Kelly Cup Playoffs Mon., Apr. 21 for Game 3, Tues., Apr. 22 for Game 4 and Thurs., Apr. 24 for Game 5 (if necessary). All games start at 7:05 p.m.

Here is the playoff roster:

Goaltenders

#33 Kyle McClellan

#35 William Rousseau

Defensemen

#3 Chris Lipe

#4 Will Zmolek

#5 Mike Koster

#7 Jules Boscq

#18 Andrew McLean

#23 Zétény Hadobas

#49 Kyle Masters

Forwards

#8 Will Calverley

#9 Matthew Sop

#10 Keltie Jeri-Leon

#11 Ryan McGuire

#17 Jonny Sorenson

#19 Adam Goodsir

#21 Nathan Noel

#22 Dakota Raabe

#24 Luke Mobley

#27 Ryan Miotto

#36 Yuki Miura

#51 Zach Dubinsky

#53 T.J. Walsh

#92 Jack O'Brien

Playoff Eligible Roster

Forward #14 Gavin Hain

$10 Online Youth Tickets

Available NOW! Grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.