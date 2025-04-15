Heartlanders Announce Playoff Roster
April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, have announced the team's 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs roster for the Heartlanders' first-ever playoff appearance.
The Heartlanders start the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a best-of-seven Central Division Semifinals matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets, which begins at Fort Wayne Apr. 18-19 with Game 1 and Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals. Click here for a list of watch party locations for games 1-2.
Home Playoff Tickets are now available for our first-round series against Fort Wayne! Be here for this historic moment as we play our FIRST HOME PLAYOFF GAME EVER on Mon., Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m. and visit iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs for tickets.
The Heartlanders host Fort Wayne in the Kelly Cup Playoffs Mon., Apr. 21 for Game 3, Tues., Apr. 22 for Game 4 and Thurs., Apr. 24 for Game 5 (if necessary). All games start at 7:05 p.m.
Here is the playoff roster:
Goaltenders
#33 Kyle McClellan
#35 William Rousseau
Defensemen
#3 Chris Lipe
#4 Will Zmolek
#5 Mike Koster
#7 Jules Boscq
#18 Andrew McLean
#23 Zétény Hadobas
#49 Kyle Masters
Forwards
#8 Will Calverley
#9 Matthew Sop
#10 Keltie Jeri-Leon
#11 Ryan McGuire
#17 Jonny Sorenson
#19 Adam Goodsir
#21 Nathan Noel
#22 Dakota Raabe
#24 Luke Mobley
#27 Ryan Miotto
#36 Yuki Miura
#51 Zach Dubinsky
#53 T.J. Walsh
#92 Jack O'Brien
Playoff Eligible Roster
Forward #14 Gavin Hain
$10 Online Youth Tickets
Available NOW! Grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).
