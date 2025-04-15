Solar Bears Announce 2025 Playoff Roster

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's 2025 Playoff Roster ahead of its South Division Semifinals matchup with the South Carolina Stingrays starting Friday night in North Charleston, SC.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. A minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. A list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

Orlando Solar Bears 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster:

Forwards

Jack Adams

Anthony Bardaro [R]

Kelly Bent

Tyler Bird [V]

Jaydon Dureau [TB-NHL]

Alex Frye+

Spencer Kersten [R] [SYR-AHL]

Cole Kodsi [R]

Brayden Low [V]

Aaron Luchuk [V]

Ara Nazarian

Reece Newkirk [SYR-AHL]

Ryan O'Reilly [R]

Milo Roelens [TB-NHL]

Defensemen

Mark Auk

Theo Calvas+

Ben Carroll

Tyson Feist [SYR-AHL]

Chris Harpur [SYR-AHL]

Kris Myllari [V]

Hudson Thornton [R] [HER-AHL]

Goaltenders

Ryan Fanti [SYR-AHL]

Jon Gillies

Playoff Eligible List [Players unavailable due to recall]:

D Djibril Touré [NHL-OTT]

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey going into season

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

TB = Tampa Bay Lightning Contract

SYR = Syracuse Contract

OTT = Ottawa Senators Contract

HER = Hershey Bears Contract

+ = Reserve

Roster at a Glance [does not include playoff eligible list]:

Position Breakdown:

Forwards - 14

Defensemen - 7

Goaltenders - 2

Contract status:

ECHL - 15

NHL - 2

AHL - 6

Country of Origin:

Canada - 13

U.S.A - 9

Belgium - 1

Additionally, the Solar Bears have released Defenseman Ryan Verrier and Goaltender Luke Pavicich. The Solar Bears have signed Goaltender Liam Souliére (SOO-lee-EHR) to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO).

In 25 games this season for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, the 26-year-old netminder posted a 13-8-2 record, a 2.35 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. The Montreal, QC native earned an honorable mention for the 2024-25 Big Ten Hockey All-Star Team.

NOTE: Games 4 & 5 at Kia Center in Orlando are to be announced pending the release of the NBA first round playoff schedule.

