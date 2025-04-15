Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Hershey Recalls Seth Eisele

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina, while Hershey has recalled goaltender Seth Eisele.

Bjorklund, 22, is in his third season of professional hockey. He spent the last three weeks in Hershey, where he played in the first two AHL games of his career. Bjorklund went 2-0 as a Bear and posted an impressive 1.49 goals against average and a .942 save percentage.

The 6-2 174-pound netminder has a 21-4-3 record as a Stingray this season in 29 appearances. The Calgary, AB native holds a 2.02 goals against average and a .927 save percentage for South Carolina this season. Bjorklund is in the final year of an entry-level NHL contract with the Washington Capitals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Before turning pro, Bjorklund spent parts of four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, appearing in 96 career WHL games.

The Bears have recalled Eisele, 26, in his first season of professional hockey. The 6-5 201-pound goaltender has appeared in 31 games for the Stingrays this season and has a 19-10-1 record. The Stillwater, Minnesota native had a shutout sequence of 155 minutes and 17 seconds to begin his professional career. He leads all Stingray goaltenders with three shutouts this season.

Before turning pro, Eisele played 42 games of NCAA hockey over five seasons split between Lake Superior State University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In 2023-24, Eisele helped Omaha qualify for the 16-team NCAA Division I national tournament.

The Stingrays open the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers this Friday, April 18th, at the North Charleston Coliseum for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinal round against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

