Defenseman Andrew Perrott and Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Join Hershey Bears

April 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the following roster movers today.

The Hershey Bears have recalled defenseman Andrew Perrott

Washington has reassigned goaltender Mitchell Gibson from South Carolina to Hershey

Perrott, 23, began the 2024-25 season on an ECHL contract with South Carolina and appeared in the club's first 44 games this regular season, registering 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists). Perrott was a physical presence on the ice for the Stingrays this season, amassing 98 penalty minutes that included eight fighting major penalties. He recorded a goal, two assists, and a fight during the team's seven playoff games this season.

The Columbia Station, Ohio native signed an AHL deal with Hershey on February 7, and the Bears recalled him on February 10. Perrott made his Hershey debut on February 11 and scored on his first shot in a 5-4 victory for the Bears against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He skated in 19 games for Hershey and dropped the gloves six more times while tallying four points (one goal, three assists) as a Bear.

Gibson, 25, posted a 12-1 record for the Stingrays in the 2024-25 regular season and led the team with a 1.75 goals against average and a .933 save percentage. He has appeared in one game for Hershey this season and is 3-0 all-time as a Bear. The Phoenixville, PA native has a 1.94 goals against average and a .920 save percentage in his AHL career.

