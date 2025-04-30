Second Round Playoff Tickets Are ON SALE NOW

April 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have moved on in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs to play the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals and tickets for Games 3, 4, and 5 at the Kia Center are ON SALE NOW!

Orlando's second round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

Game 4 - Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 6 - Monday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

*Game 7- Tuesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

*if necessary

