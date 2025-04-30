ECHL Transactions - April 30
April 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 30, 2025:
Florida:
add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Springfield
delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve
