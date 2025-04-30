ECHL Transactions - April 30

April 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 30, 2025:

Florida:

add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Springfield

delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve

