Solar Bears Round Two Series Preview vs. Florida

April 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







Sunshine State rivals Florida and Orlando meet in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the sixth time in the last 10 postseasons, with the three-time defending Kelly Cup champion Everblades prevailing in each of the five prior matchups, including 4 games to 1 in last year's South Division Finals.

Florida became the first team in ECHL postseason history to sweep a best-of-seven series with four overtime wins in its opening-round win over Jacksonville. Kyle Betts (2g-2a), Logan Lambin (1g-3a) and Oliver Chau (0g-4a) paced the Everblades with four points in the series with Cam Johnson going 4-0 with a 1.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953. Johnson enters the second round with 51 career wins in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, which is just two behind Riley Gill for the ECHL all-time career postseason record.

Orlando took down Brabham Cup champion South Carolina in seven games in the South Division Semifinals, becoming just the fourth team in ECHL postseason history to win Games 6 and 7 of a series on the road. Aaron Luchuk leads all players in the playoffs with five goals and is tied for fourth with eight points. Jon Gillies played every minute in goal for the Solar Bears in the opening round, allowing two goals or less in each of Orlando's four wins, punctuated by a 2-0 shutout win in Game 7.

In the regular-season meetings, Florida went 8-2-3 against the Solar Bears with Orlando posting a 5-6-2 record against the Everblades. Florida was led in the season series by Carson Gicewicz (2g-5a) and Colin Theisen (1g-6a) with seven points each and Johnson going 7-0-1 with a 1.83 goals-against average. Luchuk led the way for Orlando against the Everblades with five goals and 10 points.

Orlando's second round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

Game 4 - Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 6 - Monday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

*Game 7- Tuesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

*if necessary

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.