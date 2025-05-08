Komets Face Elimination After 2-1 Loss to Toledo

May 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets lost to Toledo in game five of the Central Division Final 2-1 at the Coliseum on Thursday, giving the Walleye a 3-2 series edge.

After two scoreless periods, Anthony Petruzzelli broke the deadlock with a goal at 4:10 of the third period. The Walleye countered with a Tyler Spezia strike at 8:31 to tie the game. With time winding down in regulation, Colin Swoyer netted the game-winning goal at 19:36 to give the contest to the Walleye. The Komets outshot Toledo 35-12 in the match.

