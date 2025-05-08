Komets Face Elimination After 2-1 Loss to Toledo
May 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets lost to Toledo in game five of the Central Division Final 2-1 at the Coliseum on Thursday, giving the Walleye a 3-2 series edge.
After two scoreless periods, Anthony Petruzzelli broke the deadlock with a goal at 4:10 of the third period. The Walleye countered with a Tyler Spezia strike at 8:31 to tie the game. With time winding down in regulation, Colin Swoyer netted the game-winning goal at 19:36 to give the contest to the Walleye. The Komets outshot Toledo 35-12 in the match.
Check out the Fort Wayne Komets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 8, 2025
- Swoyer Wins It with 23 Seconds Remaining in Game 5 at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Face Elimination After 2-1 Loss to Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Shut out at Home as Lions Take Series Lead - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - May 8 - ECHL
- Game Day - Round 2, Game 3: Norfolk Admirals vs. Trois-Rivières Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Spezia Gets Double Overtime Winner in Game 4 Win at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Series with Toledo Now Even After 3-2 Double-Overtime Loss - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.