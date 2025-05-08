Game Day - Round 2, Game 3: Norfolk Admirals vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

May 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) and the Norfolk Admirals (affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) are set to resume their second-round playoff series tonight at Scope Arena. The series is currently tied 1-1 after the opening two games in Trois-Rivières.

Players to Watch - Trois-Rivières Lions:

#18 Xavier Cormier - The Quebec-born forward leads the Lions in playoff scoring with 1 goal and 8 assists in 6 games. He netted the lone goal in Game 1's shutout win over Norfolk.

#2 Wyatt McLeod - A steady presence on the blue line, McLeod brings composure and poise, especially in high-pressure moments. His +8 rating is the best on the team during the postseason, highlighting his defensive efficiency and key presence during crucial goals.

#10 Isaac Dufort - A perfect complement on the Lions' top line alongside Jakov Novak and Anthony Beauregard, Dufort brings physicality, relentless forechecking, and energy that powers the offensive engine of Trois-Rivières.

Players to Watch - Norfolk Admirals:

#20 Ryan Chyzowski - A standout performer in Game 2, Chyzowski recorded a goal and an assist. He's a physical forward who can make his presence felt across all zones.

#25 Brandon Osmundson - The scrappy center plays a key role for Norfolk in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill. He has one assist through the first two games of the series and continues to frustrate Trois-Rivières with his defensive awareness.

#23 Josh McDougall - Alongside Carson Musser, McDougall forms one of the top shutdown defensive pairings in the ECHL. Their ability to neutralize scoring threats has been a major asset for Norfolk this season and throughout the playoffs.

The series will continue with Game 4 tomorrow night (Friday) and Game 5 on Sunday evening, both at Scope Arena in Norfolk.

