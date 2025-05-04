Hunter Jones Backstops Lions to Game 1 Victory

May 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have taken a 1-0 lead in their second-round playoff series against the Norfolk Admirals (affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) thanks to a 1-0 win Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron. Goaltender Hunter Jones thrilled the 3,336 fans in attendance by posting his first shutout in a Lions uniform.

Both teams were unable to solve the opposing goaltenders in the opening frame. Jones stood tall with 16 saves, while Thomas Milic turned away all 11 shots he faced.

The Lions limited the Admirals to just two shots in the second period and took the lead during a 4-on-4 sequence, as Xavier Cormier scored his first goal of the playoffs.

Trois-Rivières maintained their defensive structure in the third, successfully fending off a 6-on-5 situation late in the game. Jones remained perfect until the final buzzer, sealing the shutout victory for the home side.

The two teams will meet again Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron for Game 2 before the series shifts to Norfolk for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary).

Three Stars of the Game:

1st Star: Hunter Jones, Trois-Rivières Lions

2nd Star: Xavier Cormier, Trois-Rivières Lions

3rd Star: Jakov Novak, Trois-Rivières Lions

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.