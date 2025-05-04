Admirals Score Four Power Play Goals in Game Two Win

May 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières, Quebec - Coming off a hard-fought Game 1 loss, the Norfolk Admirals looked to respond and even the series before heading home for a critical three-game stretch at Norfolk Scope. Powered by a dominant special-teams performance that included four power-play goals, the Admirals bounced back to earn a 4-3 win over the Lions, tying the series at 1-1.

Thomas Milic continued his strong postseason form, turning aside 24 of 27 shots in his sixth consecutive playoff start.

The Admirals were tested early, forced to kill off a penalty just 90 seconds into the game. Despite the early challenge, Norfolk's forecheck was active throughout the opening ten minutes, generating pressure but unable to break through as Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin turned away every shot he faced. At the other end, Thomas Milic was equally sharp, standing tall in the net as Trois-Rivières generated several high-quality chances from the slot.

The game remained scoreless deep into the period, but continued penalty trouble for Norfolk eventually caught up with them. With just 1:36 left in the frame, Morgan Adams-Moisan capitalized on the power play to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.

But the Admirals responded emphatically. With a critical 5-on-3 advantage, Norfolk struck twice in just 11 seconds to seize momentum. Hank Crone netted his first of the postseason on a one-time set up by Bryce Brodzinski, tying the game at 1-1. Moments later, Ryan Chyzowski unleashed a one-timer of his own to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead - a scoreline that held through the end of the first period.

Norfolk extended its lead to 3-1 early in the second period, capitalizing on yet another power play. Brodzinski scored his second goal of the postseason, and second point of the afternoon, with a tap-in shot through the five-hole. The initial call was a goal, and after review, it was confirmed.

Following the goal, the intensity on both sides escalated, with tensions rising as the game progressed.

With less than three minutes remaining in the period, Chyzowski delivered a perfect pass to a streaking Brandon Osmundson, who buried the one-timer to make it 4-1. This goal also came on the power play, marking the Admirals' fourth power-play tally of the game. The score held at 4-1 as the period came to a close, with the Lions beginning to show signs of frustration.

Just 83 seconds into the third period, the Lions trimmed the Admirals' lead to two with a power-play goal from Anthony Beauregard. However, Milic remained composed in his crease, denying any further chances as Norfolk worked to protect their lead. With less than six minutes left, Tyler Hylland made it a 4-3 game off a shot that beat Milic's shoulder.

As the remaining time ticked away, the Admirals held firm against any late pushes from Trois-Rivières, ultimately securing a 4-3 victory to even the series at 1-1.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - R. Chyzowski (1 goal, 1 assist)

2. TR - T. Hylland (1 goal, +1)

3. NOR - T. Milic (24 shots off 27 shots faced)

What's Next

The series now shifts back to Norfolk, VA, where the Admirals will host games three, four, and five in front of their passionate fanbase at the Norfolk Scope. Game three is set for Thursday evening, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage beginning at 6:35 p.m. on FloHockey and Mixlr.

