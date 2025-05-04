ECHL Transactions - May 4

May 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday May 4, 2025:

Norfolk:

add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

add Jack O'Leary, F activated from reserve

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve

delete Matt Crasa, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Laval

add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve

delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.