ECHL Transactions - May 4
May 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday May 4, 2025:
Norfolk:
add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve
add Jack O'Leary, F activated from reserve
delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve
delete Matt Crasa, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Laval
add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve
delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 4, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - May 4 - ECHL
- Hunter Jones Backstops Lions to Game 1 Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.