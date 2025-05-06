Lions' Comeback Falls Short in Game 2 Loss
May 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) staged a third-period comeback attempt but ultimately fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Norfolk Admirals (affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets). The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1.
Both teams generated quality scoring chances in the opening period. Trois-Rivières struck first with a power-play goal from Morgan Adams-Moisan. However, Norfolk responded with two quick goals in the final 20 seconds of the period-both coming on the man advantage, the first during a 5-on-3 and the second during a 5-on-4.
The Admirals extended their lead with two more power-play goals in the second period, while the Lions were unable to respond offensively during the frame.
In the third period, Anthony Beauregard cut the deficit early with a power-play goal. Then, with five minutes remaining, Tyler Hylland brought Trois-Rivières within one. Despite a strong push in the final moments, the Lions could not find the equalizer and fell in regulation.
The series now shifts to Norfolk for Games 3, 4, and 5.
Three Stars of the Game:
1st Star: Ryan Chyzowski, Norfolk Admirals
2nd Star: Tyler Hylland, Trois-Rivières Lions
3rd Star: Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals
