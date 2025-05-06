Forwards Ryan Hofer, Alexander Suzdalev, and Justin Nachbaur Join Hershey Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the following transactions today.

Washington has reassigned forwards Ryan Hofer and Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey.

Forward Justin Nachbaur has been recalled by Hershey.

Hofer, 22, is in his second season of professional hockey and is on an NHL contract with the Capitals. Hofer recorded 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) and 100 penalty minutes in 52 regular season games for South Carolina. On March 12, he scored a memorable highlight reel between-the-legs goal. He tallied five points (three goals, two assists) in seven Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Stingrays this season. Fans can read more about Hofer here.

Hofer has also appeared in five AHL games for the Bears this season and was a member of Hershey's 2024 Calder Cup Championship team. The Capitals selected Hofer in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Suzdalev, 21, is in his first season of North American professional hockey. A third-round Washington Capitals draft pick in 2022, Suzdalev registered 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 50 games for the Stingrays this regular season. He added four points (two goals, two assists) in seven Kelly Cup Playoff games, including this overtime winner in game two. Fans can read more about Suzdalev here.

Nachbaur, 25, is in his fourth season of professional hockey and his first season with the Hershey Bears organization. The 6-4 210 lb forward led the Stingrays with 173 penalty minutes this regular season. He skated in 48 regular games for South Carolina in 2024-25 and tallied 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists). Nachbaur added two assists in six playoff games for the Stingrays.

Nachbaur is a Brabham Cup Champion for the second consecutive season. He helped the Stingrays earn the best regular season record in the ECHL this season, and he helped the Kansas City Mavericks accomplish that feat last season. Nachbaur has been a physical presence for Hershey this season as well. He has accumulated 24 penalty minutes in four AHL games for the Bears in 2024-25.

Hofer, Suzdalev, and Nachbaur join the Bears ahead of their next Calder Cup Playoff game this coming Friday. The Bears trail their best-of-five series two games to one and need to win their next two games to survive and advance in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

