ECHL Transactions - May 6
May 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 6, 2025:
Florida:
add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve
delete Carson Gicewicz, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve
add Jack Adams, F activated from reserve
delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on reserve
delete Milo Roelens, F placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 6, 2025
- Gargoyles enter into affiliation with Carolina Hurricanes - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blades' Late Rally Falls Short - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - May 6 - ECHL
- Lions' Comeback Falls Short in Game 2 Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Announce Date of the Home Opener - Allen Americans
- Forwards Ryan Hofer, Alexander Suzdalev, and Justin Nachbaur Join Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.