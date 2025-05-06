ECHL Transactions - May 6

May 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 6, 2025:

Florida:

add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve

delete Carson Gicewicz, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve

add Jack Adams, F activated from reserve

delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on reserve

delete Milo Roelens, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.