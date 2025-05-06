Americans Announce Date of the Home Opener
May 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans will open their 17th season of professional hockey this October. This will be their 12th year as a member of the ECHL.
The Americans will play their home opener on Friday, October 24th with the opponent to be announced later this month when the ECHL releases the entire 2025-2026 schedule.
During their 16 seasons of pro hockey in North Texas, the Americans have been to the league finals five times. The Americans won four straight championships in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. Two in the Central Hockey League, and two in the ECHL.
For information on Allen Americans Season Tickets for the coming year call 972-912-1000.
