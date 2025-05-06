Gargoyles enter into affiliation with Carolina Hurricanes

May 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Gargoyles announced that the team has entered into an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes and the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

"We couldn't think of two better teams to help us usher in this Inaugural season of Gargoyles Hockey to the City of Greensboro," said Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann. "With the proximity and an abundance of local support for the Hurricanes, along with a successful AHL club in the Chicago Wolves, this partnership makes perfect sense. We look forward to working with both teams to develop players and bring a winning culture here to Greensboro."

The Hurricanes came to North Carolina in 1997, and the team played their first two seasons in Greensboro while an arena was being completed in Raleigh. The Hurricanes have won six division titles and made their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2002, eventually falling to the Detroit Red Wings. However, during the 2005-06 season, the Hurricanes blew past the Edmonton Oilers to win the franchise's first Stanley Cup title.

The AHL's Chicago Wolves play in Rosemont, Illinois and have enjoyed much success since their inception in 1994. The Wolves began operations in the now International Hockey League, winning Turner Cup Championships in 1998 and 2000. The team moved to the AHL in 2001 and won three Calder Cup titles in 2002, 2008 and 2022. In total between the two leagues, the Wolves have won five league championships, 14 division titles, three conference titles and one regular season title.

"We're thrilled to affiliate with the Gargoyles, and reconnect with our franchise's history in Greensboro," said Carolina Hurricanes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke. "We look forward to working closely with the Gargoyles staff to develop players who could someday make an impact here in Raleigh."

The Greensboro Gargoyles are set to begin play this October at the First Horizon Coliseum, which is the same venue the Hurricanes played home games for their first two seasons.

"As the former home of the Carolina Hurricanes, tonight's announcement further adds to the growing excitement and anticipation surrounding the Gargoyles and the return of hockey to First Horizon Coliseum," said First Horizon Coliseum General Manager Scott Johnson. "We can't wait for the puck to drop this fall and begin a new era of Gargoyles hockey in Greensboro."

