ECHL Transactions - May 8

May 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 8, 2025:

Fort Wayne:

add Kirill Tyutyayev, F activated from reserve

delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Linden Alger, D activated from reserve

delete Evan Junker, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.