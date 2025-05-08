ECHL Transactions - May 8
May 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 8, 2025:
Fort Wayne:
add Kirill Tyutyayev, F activated from reserve
delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add German Yavash, F activated from reserve
add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve
delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Linden Alger, D activated from reserve
delete Evan Junker, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve
delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 8, 2025
- Swoyer Wins It with 23 Seconds Remaining in Game 5 at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Face Elimination After 2-1 Loss to Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Shut out at Home as Lions Take Series Lead - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - May 8 - ECHL
- Game Day - Round 2, Game 3: Norfolk Admirals vs. Trois-Rivières Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Spezia Gets Double Overtime Winner in Game 4 Win at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Series with Toledo Now Even After 3-2 Double-Overtime Loss - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.