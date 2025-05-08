Series with Toledo Now Even After 3-2 Double-Overtime Loss

May 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Toledo evened the best-of-seven series at two games with a 3-2 double overtime win at the Coliseum on Wednesday.

The first period's only goal was scored by the Walleye with a goal by Colin Swoyer at 13:34.

After a scoreless third period, the Walleye struck again with a tally at 8:47 to take a 2-0 lead. With the clock winding down, the Komets received their sixth power play and took advantage as James Stefan scored to make it a 2-1 game at 17:28. Later, with goaltender Brett Brochu pulled for the extra skater, the Komets crashed Toledo's net, leading to Walleye defenseman Matt Anderson closing his hand on the puck in the goal crease, leading to a penalty shot at 18:55. Jack Dugan was assigned to take the shot and scored the game-tying goal.

The game was decided in double overtime, as Toledo's Tyler Spezia ended the match at :26 of the second overtime. Brett Brochu took the loss, making 33 saves.

