Swoyer Wins It with 23 Seconds Remaining in Game 5 at Fort Wayne

May 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 5 of the Central Division Finals with a final score of 2-1. The Walleye took a 3-2 series lead as they played from behind through much of this game.

How it Happened:

In what seems like a familiar theme in this series, this game was low-scoring, back-and-forth on both sides with strong goaltending.

Fort Wayne played desperate all game and held off Toledo for much of it, but the Walleye made big plays when it mattered most.

This game remained scoreless through the majority of it. Fort Wayne strongly out-shot Toledo. After one, shots were 13-3 in favor of Fort Wayne; and after two, SOG were 22-6. Jan Bednar had the game of his life, keeping Toledo within reach.

Fort Wayne struck first at 4:10 of the third period after a lucky turnover, but never count out the Fish as they played from behind to get back in it.

At 8:31, Toledo went on a 3-on-1 and Tyler Spezia finished it to tie the game. Matt Anderson and Trenton Bliss had the assists.

The remainder of the game was a back-and-forth affair as both goalies played strong as per usual.

As this one seemed like it was heading into overtime, Toledo got some last-minute pressure in their offensive zone. With just 23.4 seconds remaining in regulation with a tie-game, Colin Swoyer kept his hot streak going and gave the Walleye their first lead of the night, and won the game for the Fish.

This game was playoff hockey at its finest. Despite only having 12 shots on goal throughout the entirety of the game (their lowest all season), the Walleye were able to capitalize on key plays and secure the win. Jan Bednar deserves a crown of his own, as he stole this game from Fort Wayne with 34 saves.

A gutsy 2-1 win sends the Walleye back to Toledo with a 3-2 series lead.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - C. Swoyer (GWG)

2. TOL - T. Spezia (1G)

3. FTW - A. Petruzzelli (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye are (finally) back in Toledo and will look to close out the series on Saturday evening at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 and we need you all there.

