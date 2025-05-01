Round 2 Preview: Norfolk Admirals vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

May 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) earned their place in Round 2 with an emphatic four-game sweep of the Reading Royals, while the Admirals (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) punched their ticket by dispatching the Wheeling Nailers in five games.

Regular Season Rivalry

This season, the two teams were evenly matched. They faced off ten times, each side taking five wins. However, Trois-Rivières holds a slight advantage, having earned 11 out of a possible 20 points-thanks to one shootout loss-compared to 10 points for Norfolk.

The Lions also edged the Admirals in total goals scored over the season series, 31 to 29. Trois-Rivières was dominant at home throughout the season, losing only six games in regulation at Colisée Vidéotron-though two of those losses came against Norfolk. On the road, the Lions were solid in Norfolk, winning four of six games played at Scope Arena.

Among the offensive standouts, Tommy Cormier and Justin Ducharme led the way for the Lions with seven points each against the Admirals, while Norfolk's Brady Fleurent matched that tally against Trois-Rivières.

Goaltending Spotlight

Goaltending could prove to be the defining factor in the series. Lions netminder Luke Cavallin was outstanding in Round 1, winning all four games with a 1.59 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. However, Cavallin has since been recalled by the AHL's Laval Rocket, and might not be back in Trois-Rivière before the start of the 2nd round.

Opposite him stands Thomas Milic, Norfolk's standout rookie goaltender. Milic boasts a 1.25 GAA and a .961 save percentage through four playoff appearances, with just one loss. In two regular season starts against the Lions, he allowed only one goal over six periods.

Special Teams Battle

Special teams are expected to play a major role in this series. The Lions ranked 2nd in the ECHL in power play efficiency and 5th in penalty killing during the regular season. But against Norfolk, their power play struggled, converting just 5 of 43 opportunities (11.6%).

The Admirals finished 19th in the league with the man advantage, but fared slightly better in head-to-head play with 5 power-play goals on 31 chances (16.1%).

Series Schedule

Game 1 - Friday, May 2 - 7:00 p.m. @ Colisée Vidéotron

Game 2 - Sunday, May 4 - 3:00 p.m. @ Colisée Vidéotron

Game 3 - Thursday, May 8 - 7:05 p.m. @ Scope Arena

Game 4 - Friday, May 9 - 7:05 p.m. @ Scope Arena

Game 5 (if necessary) - Sunday, May 11 - 5:05 p.m. @ Scope Arena

Game 6 (if necessary) - Tuesday, May 13 - 7:00 p.m. @ Colisée Vidéotron

Game 7 (if necessary) - Wednesday, May 14 - 7:00 p.m. @ Colisée Vidéotron

