Royals in the Community: 2024-25 Season Highlights

May 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, concluded a 2024-25 season with numerous community initiatives and contributions across Berks County.

Additionally, for his individual efforts in giving back to the Berks County community, Royals Captain, Todd Skirving received the ECHL's 2024-25 Community Service Award. To read more about Skirving's efforts and selection, click HERE.

Monetary Donations

Chuck-a-Puck to benefit Rally for Ryder - raised $6,255 to benefit Rally for Ryder, established in honor of Ryder Knechtle, a young Sinking Spring resident and Reading Royals fan who was named the team's honorary captain for a game, where he enjoyed unforgettable experiences, including riding the Zamboni and meeting players during warmups. Rally for Ryders' fundraising initiatives support the Elle's Angels Foundation, which funds research for DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), a rare and aggressive childhood brain cancer. Ryder's friend Elle, who also battled DIPG, fought alongside him; the two passed away one year apart, leaving a legacy of strength and friendship

Non-Profit of the Game fundraisers - Donated $500 ($4,500) to each of the following nine Non-Profit organizations: Lucky Dog Rehab, Big Brothers & Sisters of Berks County, NorthStar Women's Center, B.A.R.N, Berks County Search & Rescue, Humane Society of PA, Helping Harvest, Concern, Reading Buccaneers

"The Skirvy 3.0" Cancer Research Fundraiser for McGlinn Cancer Institute, Reading Hospital - Raised $3,606 for cancer research via Captain Todd Skirving's personal "The Skirvy 3.0" t-shirt, raffle basket and meet-and-greet fundraiser

Swings for Charity at Slapshot Charities Golf Fundraiser - Raised $25,569 via charity golf outing fundraiser with team sponsors for Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals. For more about Slapshot Charities, click HERE

Scoops for Charity at Slapshot Charities "Great American Creamery" Ice Cream Fundraiser - Raised funds via players serving ice cream during a fundraiser for Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals. For more about Slapshot Charities, click HERE

Harmony Walk fundraiser with ProBerco - hosted, promoted and participated in ProBerco Harmony Walk fundraiser which raised $15,200 for the ProBerco organization, which helps increase inclusion and awareness about the positive impact individuals with disabilities have on our community. Included appearance from Royals players, Ice Angels and Slapshot, with three registered teams for Harmony Walk

50/50 Non-Profit fundraiser, presented by Slapshot Charities - a portion of the proceeds from 50/50 to Non-Profit attended home games and Slapshot Charities

Goods/Service Donations

St. Luke's Children's Hospital, Bethlehem, PA & OneLuv Outreach - 3,468 stuffed animals collected from the Royals' fans donations at annual Teddy Bear Toss promotional game and distributed amongst patients at children's hospital and families via OneLuv Outreach holiday to pick up

Undie Sundie Clothing Drive for local community organizations SafeBerks, Opportunity House, Hope Rescue Mission & Reading School District 'The Knight's Closet' - 2,352 collected undergarments from the Royals' fans donations at annual Undie Sundie promotional game and distributed amongst clothing-distribution organizations in Berks County

Royals & WFMZ 69 News Coat Drive - collected 400+ new and gently worn coats for Reading School District 'Knights Closet' clothing distribution

Dog Toy collection - inaugural dog toy toss collection of 300+ dog toys via Pucks 'N Paws promotional game to Humane PA Society

Ticket Donations

Military Appreciation Donated Tickets - donated 3,000+ tickets to local veteran organizations to distribute among activity duty military personal, their families and veterans

Donated Tickets - Donated 700+ certificates for tickets to local community organizations

