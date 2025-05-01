Goaltender Ryan Fanti Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

May 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (May 1) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned goaltender Ryan Fanti to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Fanti, 25, appeared in 37 games this past regular season for Orlando, posting a 18-13-5 record, with a 2.71 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%). Fanti has also appeared in seven AHL games this season for Syracuse, posting a 3-1-0 record, with a 1.45 GAA and a .946 SV%.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week twice during the regular season, most recently the week of March 10, where he posted a 2-0 record, with a 0.95 GAA and .967 SV%.

In 88 ECHL games, Fanti has posted a 42-35-6 record, a 3.02 goals against average (GAA), and a .903 save percentage (SV%). Fanti signed a one-year, AHL contract with the Crunch in the summer of 2024.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.