Utah Grizzlies Announce 2025-2026 Schedule

May 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies 2025-26 schedule has been released. The Grizzlies home opener is on Saturday, October 25th vs Idaho at 7:10 pm.

For the first time in team history the Grizzlies will host a game at 10:30 am, which is on Wednesday, October 29th vs Jacksonville. Six of Utah's first eight games are against non-divisional opponents. Fifty one of the seventy-two games are against Mountain Division opponents.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Schedule

*All Times Mountain. Schedule Subject to Change.

October 17, 2025 - Utah at Greenville. 5:05 pm.

October 18, 2025 - Utah at Atlanta. 5:10 pm.

October 19, 2025 - Utah at Atlanta. 1:10 pm.

October 24, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

October 25, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. (Home Opener).

October 29, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 10:30 am.

October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

October 31, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 6, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 7:05 pm.

November 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 15, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

November 16, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. 4:10 pm.

November 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 22, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 3, 2025 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

December 5, 2025 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

December 6, 2025 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

December 10, 2025 - Atlanta at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 12, 2025 - Atlanta at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 13, 2025 - Atlanta at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

December 20, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 5:05 pm.

December 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 2:05 pm.

December 26, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 27, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 31, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

January 2, 2026 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

January 3, 2026 - Utah at Wichita. 5:05 pm.

January 9, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm.

January 10, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm.

January 11, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 4:00 pm.

January 16, 2026 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 17, 2026 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 18, 2026 - Kansas City at Utah. 3:10 pm.

January 23, 2026 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

January 24, 2026 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

January 25, 2026 - Utah at Rapid City. 4:05 pm.

January 28, 2026 - Greenville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 30, 2026 - Greenville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 31, 2026 - Greenville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

February 6, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm.

February 7, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm.

February 8, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 4:00 pm.

February 13, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm.

February 14, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm.

February 16, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 3:10 pm.

February 20, 2026 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

February 21, 2026 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

February 25, 2026 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.

February 27, 2026 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.

February 28, 2026 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.

March 6, 2026 - Utah at Bloomington. 6:00 pm.

March 7, 2026 - Utah at Cincinnati. 5:35 pm.

March 8, 2026 - Utah at Cincinnati. 1:00 pm.

March 13, 2026 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

March 14, 2026 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

March 15, 2026 - Tulsa at Utah. 3:10 pm.

March 20, 2026 - Utah at Indy. 6:00 pm.

March 21, 2026 - Utah at Indy. 6:00 pm.

March 22, 2026 - Utah at Indy. 3:00 pm.

March 27, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

March 29, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 3:10 pm.

April 1, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 3, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 4, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 8, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 10, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 11, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Grizzlies Games by Opponent

Allen Americans - 10 - (5 home, 5 away)

Atlanta Gladiators - 5 (3 home, 2 away)

Bloomington Bison - 4 (3 home, 1 away)

Cincinnati Cyclones - 2 (2 away)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 4 (3 home, 1 away)

Idaho Steelheads - 7 (4 home, 3 away)

Indy Fuel - 3 (3 away)

Jacksonville Icemen - 3 (3 home)

Kansas City Mavericks - 5 (3 home, 2 away)

Rapid City Rush - 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Tahoe Knight Monsters - 9 (3 home, 6 away)

Tulsa Oilers - 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Wichita Thunder - 8 (3 home, 5 away)

Grizzlies Games By Day of Week

Sunday - 3 home, 8 away.

Monday - 1 home, 0 away.

Tuesday - 0 home 0 away.

Wednesday - 7 home, 2 away.

Thursday - 1 home, 1 away.

Friday - 13 home, 13 away.

Saturday - 11 home, 12 away.

Eastern Conference

North Division - Adirondack Thunder, Greensboro Gargoyles, Maine Mariners, Norfolk Admirals, Reading Royals, Trois-Rivières Lions, Wheeling Nailers, Worcester Railers

South Division - Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, South Carolina Stingrays

Western Conference

Central Division - Bloomington Bison, Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye

Mountain Division - Allen Americans, Idaho Steelheads, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tahoe Knight Monsters, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies, Wichita Thunder

The Utah Grizzlies are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche. The Utah Grizzlies are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a hockey game. For more information, please visit our website at www.utahgrizzlies.com or call the Grizzlies front office at 801-988-8000. utahgrizzlies.com - Facebook.com/UtahGrizzlies - Twitter.com/UtahGrizzlies







