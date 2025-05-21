Lions Let Game Slip Away in the Third Period

May 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) dropped Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, falling 4-2 to the Florida Everblades (affiliate of the St. Louis Blues). Despite the loss, the Lions still hold a 2-1 series lead.

The Everblades wasted no time setting the tone physically in their first visit to Colisée Vidéotron, delivering big hits from the opening shift. Florida thought they had opened the scoring midway through the first period, but the goal was overturned due to goaltender interference on Luke Cavallin, who found himself at the center of a post-whistle scrum. Just when it looked like the period would end scoreless, Anthony Beauregard finished off a Jakov Novak setup with just three seconds remaining to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.

Florida came out strong again to start the second period, pushing for the equalizer, but were unable to solve Cavallin. Midway through the frame, Tyler Hylland doubled Trois-Rivières' lead with a power play goal, only the second allowed by Florida during the entire postseason.

The third period, however, belonged entirely to the Everblades. They broke through early with a goal in the opening ten minutes, then took control with three more goals in the final five minutes, including an empty-netter that sealed the win.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final is set for Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m., again at Colisée Vidéotron. Game 5 will follow the next day, Saturday, May 24 at 3 p.m..

First Star: Colton Hargrove, Florida Everblades

Second Star: Alex Kile, Florida Everblades

Third Star: Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions







