EY US Unveils Andy Kaufmann as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Florida Award Finalist

May 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Florida Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

An independent panel of judges selected Andy Kaufmann among 25 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment is a nationally recognized successful operator of sports teams based in Jacksonville, Florida. Zawyer Sports currently operates the Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Greensboro Gargoyles, 32 Degrees Marketing, the Community First Igloo, Charlotte Checkers, and Gastonia Ghost Peppers.. Zawyer Sports also consults on operations for the Tahoe Knight Monsters and Ghost Pirates Ice. Zawyer is also excited about the growth and development of the UPshot League, a professional women's basketball league set to begin play in May of 2026 that is also owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. Andy Kaufmann founded Zawyer Sports in 2019. The Company aims to provide family fun entertainment for all, while also making an impact in the community.

"I am honored and humbled to be nominated for this award," said Kaufmann. "It's a true privilege to be recognized alongside such talented individuals and successful businesses leaders. This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff at Zawyer Sports across all out of entities, and I am deeply grateful for their support."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13 during a special celebration in Orlando and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In Florida, sponsors also include ADP - regional Silver sponsor.







