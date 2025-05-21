ECHL Transactions - May 21
May 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday May 21, 2025:
Florida:
add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve
delete Tarun Fizer, F placed on reserve
