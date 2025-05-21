Interns Green, Harp, Louangoudom, & Schnibbe to be Hired Full-Time

May 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Gladiators President, Jared Youngman, announced on Wednesday that the team will be hiring Brandon Green, Emma Harp, Abby Louangoudom, and Emma Schnibbe, all of whom had previously worked for the Gladiators as interns, to full-time positions ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Brandon Green, a native of Buford, GA, grew up playing basketball. He attended and played at Xavier University of Louisiana, graduating with a degree in sales and marketing. Wanting to remain in the sports world after graduating, Green took an opportunity to work with a boutique sport agency based out of Arizona, The Epic Consulting Group. There he assisted with anything from marketing to event coordination, training, and Pre-NBA Draft while also working part time with guest services at Mercedes Benz Stadium. All of which eventually led him to working for his hometown team, the Atlanta Gladiators, where he will now be working full-time as an Account Executive. "Dream big and know everyone is a hockey fan they just don't know it yet," said Green.

Emma Harp was born and raised in Atlanta, GA and grew up as an athlete. When she was younger, she competed in tennis and as time went on, specialized in dancing, singing, and acting, booking jobs and performing for artists. Emma went to West Forsyth High School where she specialized in Audio Visual and Television Production with her original passion being film and wanting to become a director. After high school she went to Kennesaw State University where she discovered how much she loved working in sports and recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management Magna Cum Laude. Harp's work experience was mostly in professional tennis prior to joining the Gladiators, but during college, found a love for hockey and specialized in video editing and social media. Last season as an intern, Harp was the Gladiators In-Arena Host and has now been hired on full time as a Group Sales Account Executive and will continue to be the in-arena host for the 2025-26 season.

Abby Louangoudom spent last season as a Social Media Intern for the Gladiators, filming TikToks with the team and recording and posting gameday content on the Gladiators social media channels. She made graphics and motion graphics for the team as well. The native of Sugar Hill, GA, graduated last May from Berry College in Rome, GA where she majored in Marketing. During her time at Berry, Louangoudom worked for Berry Football as their social media manager for 2 years. Working for Berry Football was her first experience working for a sports team. Now, she has been hired full-time as the Gladiators' Marketing Coordinator. "I've loved doing social media for sports teams but I'm excited to do more of the marketing side of things as the Marketing Coordinator," she said. "I wasn't into hockey prior to the internship but through working with this team it has become one of my favorite sports."

Emma Schnibbe worked as a Social Media Intern for the Atlanta Gladiators last season, helping create and manage digital content, track analytics, and provide live coverage to keep fans engaged. Originally from Fort Lauderdale, FL, Schnibbe moved to Georgia at a young age, going on to earn a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of North Georgia and has been hired full-time by the Gladiators as the team's Social Media Coordinator. "Sports have always been a big part of my life, and I've always been drawn to the energy, connection, and storytelling that come with them. My internship gave me hands-on experience with real-time content creation and fan engagement, and it confirmed how much I love working in this industry," said Schnibbe. "I'm incredibly excited to step into this full-time role as Social Media Coordinator and keep building on what we've started. I can't wait to keep finding new ways to grow our brand and bring Gladiators fans even closer to the action."

"If you're looking for more than just a typical internship, the Atlanta Gladiators offer a real chance to get involved, learn by doing, and contribute to a professional hockey organization that values energy, passion, and hard work," said Gladiators Account Executive, Avery Carney. "As an intern, you'll be trusted with meaningful tasks, gain firsthand experience in the sports industry, and work alongside a team that treats you like family. Whether you're interested in marketing, operations, media, or game-day production, this is a place where your efforts matter-and where you'll leave with more than just a line on your resume."







