Utah Grizzlies to Explore Sale, Potential Move

June 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Utah Grizzlies announced today that the organization has begun a formal process to explore the potential sale of the team, a path that could ultimately lead to the relocation of the franchise.

This step comes with deep reflection and heartfelt appreciation for a community that has embraced the Grizzlies for nearly three decades. From championship runs and Olympic legacy to countless unforgettable nights at the Maverik Center, the Grizzlies have been proud to call Utah home.

The decision to explore a sale follows a period of transition for the team's longtime owners. After the passing of Dave Elmore in 2023, and amid the declining health of his wife and co-owner Donna Tuttle, the family's ability to remain actively involved in team operations has understandably diminished. Their devotion to community-centered sports and the stewardship of the Grizzlies has left a lasting impact on Utah's hockey landscape.

"This is an emotional and difficult moment for our family and our organization," said the Elmore Sports Group. "Utah has been more than a home- it has been part of our identity. But ensuring the Grizzlies have the opportunity to thrive in the future may require new ownership and, potentially, a new home."

The Grizzlies will proudly compete in the 2025-2026 season, with a full commitment from players, coaches, and staff to deliver a season worthy of the fans who have supported the team through every high and low.

At this point no sale has been completed and no relocation has been finalized- both will require formal approvals from the ECHL and other stakeholders. Over the coming months,the organization will continue conversations with the ECHL and local leaders to ensure the best possible path forward. The Grizzlies will share updates as decisions unfold.

To our loyal fans, our corporate partners, and the leaders of West Valley City- thank you. Your support has made the Grizzlies a proud part of Utah's story. Whatever the future holds, the legacy of this team will always be rooted in this community.







