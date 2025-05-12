ECHL Announces Fine

May 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Florida's Jesse Lansdell has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #J-5, Florida at Orlando, on May 10.

Lansdell is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 9:51 of the first period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.