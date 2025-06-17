2x Kelly Cup Champion Weber Named Head Coach of Iowa Heartlanders

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced that Chuck Weber, a two-time Kelly Cup champion and former ECHL Coach of the Year, has been named Head Coach and General Manager of the Heartlanders. He is the third Head Coach in Heartlanders history.

Weber, 52, joins the Heartlanders after spending the last seven seasons as an assistant coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He won a pair of Kelly Cups as Head Coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2008 and 2010 and has won four championships over stops in the IHL, ECHL and EIHL (United Kingdom). Notably, while with the Cyclones, Weber was a catalyst behind the scenes for the team's involvement in the community, which led to significant attendance increases in Cincinnati.

In 2008, Weber was named ECHL Coach of the Year (John Brophy Award) with Cincinnati. In five seasons as an ECHL Head Coach (4 with Cincinnati, 1 with Atlanta), he has a 209-127-24 record (.614) and a 45-30 record in the playoffs (.600). Weber also has six seasons of AHL coaching experience, including three as a Head Coach split between Rochester (2010-11) and San Antonio (2011-13).

Chuck Weber: "My family and I are excited to be joining the Heartlanders family and the community in eastern Iowa. We look forward to building upon the success from last season to raise Heartlanders hockey to new heights. Thank you to Michael Devlin, Heartlanders President Matt Getz and our affiliates Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild for this opportunity. Michael, Matt and the staff have the organization pointed in a great direction and I know the passionate fan base will be proud of the team we put on the ice at Xtream Arena."

Heartlanders Managing Partner Michael Devlin: "Throughout our process, Chuck separated himself not only as an excellent coach but someone who will be instrumental to the continued growth of the Heartlanders in our community. His resume is impeccable, he's a proven winner at all levels, and as the face of our organization his ability to lead and develop will chart the right path to deliver a Kelly Cup to eastern Iowa."

Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks: "We are thrilled to name Chuck Weber as Head Coach and General Manager of the Iowa Heartlanders. Chuck brings a wealth of experience and success, both on the ice and in the community, to Coralville. He will lead the Heartlanders to new heights."

Weber resume notables

- In addition to a pair of ECHL titles as a Head Coach, Weber won the IHL's Turner Cup in 2001 with the Orlando Solar Bears and the 2015 EIHL title (United Kingdom) while serving as Head Coach of the Coventry Blaze. He has coached Great Britain multiple times at the international level, delivering D1A World Championship Gold Medals for the country in 2023 and 2025.

- Weber most recently worked in the ECHL in 2017-18 with Atlanta, guiding the Gladiators to their first playoff appearance in five seasons. He was an ECHL assistant coach with Trenton, Augusta and Utah for four seasons (2001-02, 2003-06).

- While at RPI, Weber helped the Engineers develop a number of players that have advanced to professional hockey, including coaching Heartlanders forwards T.J. Walsh and Zach Dubinsky.

