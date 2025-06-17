Staal Looks Back on First Season in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Tuesday marked the first anniversary of Jared Staal's introduction as the third head coach in Ghost Pirates history. One thing continues to stick out for him from that day.

"I always think about the fact that it was on a weekday in the afternoon, so I didn't really know what to expect turnout-wise," Staal said. "It was an awesome crowd, and everyone was excited. What blows me away is how supportive the fanbase is here; I felt that right away."

Staal moved to Savannah last June, earning the job after spending two years as an assistant coach of the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers. Four months later, his team captured a 4-1 victory on October 18 in front of 7,485 fans against the Indy Fuel, securing two points in Staal's head coaching debut.

While the win marked a professional milestone for Staal, it was made even more meaningful by the presence of some of his closest supporters.

Family has been a constant pillar in Staal's coaching journey, exemplified by the love and devotion of his wife, Natalie, son, Hudson, and daughter, Ella. On opening night, Jared's oldest brother, Eric, who played 20 seasons and over 1,300 games in the NHL, was alongside them, cheering on his youngest brother.

"Family puts in a lot of work through all of it," Staal said. "That night was very special; it's something you look back on later on and really appreciate how special it was. The fact that [Eric] came in with his family to see it was great, especially someone who has done so much for the game of hockey to support you. Relishing that moment in the lounge afterward was pretty cool."

In the following months, Staal's fresh-faced team would combat several challenges:, assisting the Checkers with their injury woes while seeking to carve their footprint in the South Division. Seven of Charlotte's players were hit with season-ending ailments early on, causing major pieces of Savannah's roster to lend their services to their AHL affiliate for extended periods. The constant roster fluctuation resulted in 45 different skaters suiting up for the Ghost Pirates during the 2024-25 season.

The team finished 31-34-6-1 in Staal's first year in Savannah, ranking fifth in the South, missing the postseason for the third consecutive campaign. While the frustration of the end result is still fresh on his mind, he takes solace in watching the Checkers compete in the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2019.

"I'm disappointed, still," Staal said. "We want this organization to taste the playoffs for the first time. That's something we think about and talk about all the time. But, we did exactly what we are here to do organizationally for Charlotte and Florida. We were there for them when they needed those players to keep them afloat during their injury troubles.

"The players here did a really good job; they are still making contributions all the way to the Calder Cup Finals. I'm proud of the organization and the staff for us to be so in sync with our affiliate. They treat us very well and help us with everything we need. When they needed us, we stepped up."

As the offseason progresses, more and more positives come to mind from Staal's early tenure in Savannah. From completing his first trade-acquiring Devon Paliani from the Reading Royals before the year began-to finishing the schedule with a 4-1 record while adding several new faces, the 34-year-old knows this is just the beginning.

"The team's identity is starting to be built," Staal said. "As much as the Ghost Pirates have been around for three years, this was one year of our program that we've established. The foundation is starting to be laid of the way we want to play. I'm proud of the adversity we went through; I think it will benefit the organization."

Through the ups and downs, the wins and losses, Staal is reminded of the remarkable support from the Savannah community everywhere he goes. He walks past several Ghost Pirates flags in his neighbors' front yards every day and notices the countless bumper stickers on cars around the city. As he gears up for the 2025-26 season, he's ready to embrace the challenges and adversity all over again to build a winning product that will make the city proud.

"It's amazing the presence you see for a minor hockey team in a Southern city that I've never seen before," Staal said. "My family loves living here. We felt welcome right away. Like I said during that first press conference, we're working every day to make the Ghost Pirates better. There were a lot of great steps taken, but we have a ways to go. We're going to be an exciting brand of hockey to watch and play to win. The Panthers do it, the Checkers do it, and the Ghost Pirates can do it, as well."







