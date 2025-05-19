Florida Everblades Announce Tickets on Sale for Potential Games 6 and 7 of Eastern Conference Finals

May 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have announced that tickets are now on sale for potential Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. To purchase tickets to the game, visit HERE. The current series between the Trois-Reveries Lions is 0-2 in favor of the Lions. Should the Eastern Conference Finals return to Estero for Games 6 and 7, the games will be:

Game 6 (If Necessary): Tuesday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena

Game 7 (If Necessary): Wednesday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena

Fans looking to support the Everblades on the road during Games 3, 4 and 5 can join the official Watch Parties at Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each game and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Game 3: Wednesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 PM

Game 4: Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 PM

Game 5 (If Necessary): Saturday, May 25, at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 PM

