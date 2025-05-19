Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 31: May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Kelly Cup Playoff Record: 10-2-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 5 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

May 15 at Kansas City (2-0 Win)

May 17 at Kansas City (4-3 Win

ROUND THREE GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 20 vs. Kansas City (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 22 vs. Kansas City (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 24 vs. Kansas City (if necessary) (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 26 at Kansas City (if necessary) (8:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 28 at Kansas City (if necessary) (8:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Rodeo Fish: The Toledo Walleye took a pair of victories against the Kansas City Mavericks on Thursday (2-0) and Saturday (4-3) in Cable Dahmer Arena. The Fish come home with a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals with a chance to win another series on home ice if they can win two of the next three games.

In Case You Haven't Seen: While the Fish hold a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals, the Eastern Conference shapes up similarly, as the lower-seeded Trois-Rivieres Lions took a pair of games in Estero, Florida over the three-time defending champion Everblades. If the Fish advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals, they would have home ice against the Lions but would be the lower seed against the Everblades.

I Only Speak Czech.. and Shutouts: Goaltender Jan Bednar stood strong between the pipes for the Fish in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Kansas City Mavericks on Thursday. The Karlovy, Czech Republic native posted a 25-save shutout, his first professional shutout in the playoffs. The zero marked his fifth of the season and eighth of his career. The third-year goaltender has posted a record of 5-1-0, a 2.18 goals-against-average and a .922 save-percentage along with his one shutout in six appearances during the 2025 Kelly Cup playoffs.

Marvelous Matt: Defenseman Matt Anderson has turned it up in the playoffs. The blue-liner is riding a four-game point streak (2G, 2A) that includes scoring the game-winning goal in Game 1 against Kansas City on Thursday. He has accumulated seven points (4G, 3A), 6 penalty minutes and a +10 during the 2025 Kelly Cup playoffs. Anderson returned to the Walleye on 12/4 after being released by the AHL's Toronto Marlies. After a loan with the AHL's Utica Comets, Anderson returned to Toledo's lineup, posting 11 points (2G, 9A), 32 penalty minutes and a +14 in 27 games.

Leading the Horse to Water: The Toledo Walleye come home from the City of Fountains with a 2-0 series lead over the Kansas City Mavericks. The reigning Western Conference champions return to the Pond for the first time since Game 3 of the 2024 Western Conference Finals. The two teams square off on Tuesday and Thursday with a conditional Game 5 on Saturday, all coming at home in the Huntington Center.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Matt Anderson (1G, 1A; GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SVP; First Pro Playoff Shutout)







