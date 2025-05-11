Admirals Drop Game Five in Goaltending Duel

May 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - As the series stood tied at 2-2, the Norfolk Admirals and Trois-Rivieres Lions engaged in a pivotal Game Five at the Norfolk Scope. In a goaltending contest that extended into overtime, the Admirals ultimately lost by a score of 1-0, resulting in a 3-2 deficit in the North Division Finals.

Milic made his eighth postseason appearance for the Admirals, achieving an impressive performance with 33 saves on 34 shots faced.

From the opening faceoff, German Yavash energized the fans at the Scope by dropping the gloves with Morgan Adams-Moisan, showcasing a spirited exchange. Throughout the initial twenty minutes, the Admirals exerted significant pressure on the Lions with their systematic forechecking strategy, pursuing the pivotal go-ahead goal. Norfolk encountered multiple opportunities on the power play during this period, yet they could not capitalize on these advantages, resulting in a score that remained level at zero.

As the period progressed, tensions escalated, leading to heightened intensity from both teams. The score remained 0-0 after the first period, with Norfolk outshooting the Lions, 5-3.

Beginning the second period on the penalty kill, Norfolk successfully thwarted the Lions' offensive efforts, thus preserving the scoreless situation. As the period advanced, the Lions began to establish their style of play, effectively utilizing a disruptive neutral ice presence and capitalizing on turnovers committed by the Admirals. Milic performed admirably within his net as momentum shifted in favor of the visiting team.

After forty minutes of competitive play, the match remained scoreless, with both sides striving to gain a competitive edge. During the second period, the Lions outshot the Admirals 9-6.

The scoreless tie persisted throughout the third period as the Admirals regained momentum on the forecheck. However, they were unable to penetrate the defense of Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin. During the latter stages of the game, the Lions demonstrated a robust forecheck, aiming for the decisive goal; nevertheless, Milic thwarted their efforts with a series of exceptional saves, thereby keeping the Admirals competitive.

After sixty minutes of play, the score remained tied, necessitating overtime hockey.

In the overtime period, the Lions fashioned the first two significant opportunities; however, Milic, along with the Admirals' defense, successfully defended against the ensuing threats.

Norfolk subsequently generated several chances of their own, yet Cavallin was able to deny both attempts. As time diminished in the overtime frame, Anthony Beauregard capitalized on an Admirals turnover to score the game-winning goal, granting the Lions a 3-2 advantage in the series.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. TR - A. Beauregard (1 goal, +1)

2. TR - L. Cavallin (31 save shutout)

3. NOR - T. Milic (33 saves off 34 shots faced)

What's Next

The series will return to Colisée Vidéotron for games six and seven, if necessary. Game six is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in Quebec, where the Admirals aim to conclude the series.







