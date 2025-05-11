Back to Square One: Admirals Tie Series with Game 4 Shutout

May 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Norfolk - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) were shut out 1-0 by the Norfolk Admirals (affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) Friday night at Scope Arena, bringing the second-round series even at 2-2.

The Admirals came out strong, firing nearly ten shots on Luke Cavallin in the first 10 minutes of play, but were unable to capitalize. The Lions controlled the latter stages of the opening frame and generated several solid scoring chances, but Thomas Milic stood tall in net for Norfolk, keeping the game scoreless.

Midway through the second period, the tie was finally broken when Brandon Osmundson took advantage of a sprawled-out Cavallin and slipped the puck into an open net to make it 1-0. The Lions couldn't respond before the end of the period.

Trois-Rivières pressed for the equalizer in the third but couldn't find a way past Milic, who earned the shutout and helped Norfolk secure their second win of the series.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday afternoon for Game 5, once again at Scope Arena in Norfolk. The series will then return to Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières for Game 6 on Tuesday night.







