ECHL Transactions - May 11
May 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 11, 2025:
Norfolk:
add German Yavash, F activated from reserve
delete Matt Crasa, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Israel Mianscum, F activated from reserve
add Emmett Serensits, D activated from reserve
delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve
delete Tommy Cormier, F placed on reserve
