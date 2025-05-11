ECHL Transactions - May 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 11, 2025:

Norfolk:

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

delete Matt Crasa, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Israel Mianscum, F activated from reserve

add Emmett Serensits, D activated from reserve

delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

delete Tommy Cormier, F placed on reserve







